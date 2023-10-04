Masking The Full Works Mask & Cleansing Collection

MASKING COLLCTN THE FULL WORKS MASK & CLNS MASK

This complete set of facial treatments is everything you need for the ultimate pampering weekend. From eyes to lips to face we have included a mask for your skins every need. Includes a super soft headband, cleansing cloth and double-sided cleanser for pre and post treatment. Reviving Orange flower & ginger Detoxing Charcoal & menthol Calming Aloe vera & cucumber Beautifying Rose & green tea Relaxing Lavender & chamomile Plumping Lip Mask Pomegranate Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe vera

Headband Fabric: 100% Polyester Microfibre Cloth Fabric: 100% Polyester FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C160429, www.fsc.org

A mask to match your skins every need This item is electronically protected Cruelty Free Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Reviving: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Detoxing: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbon, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, Linalool, Calming: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Saccharomyces/Rice Ferment Filtrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 60, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Carbomer, Arginine, Hydrogenated Lecithin, C12-13 Pareth-9, Propanediol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Lactobacillus Ferment, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Inulin Lauryl Carbamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Surfactin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Linalool, Beautifying: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Relaxing: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Panthenol, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Plumping Lip Mask: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, PEG/PPG/polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Beta-Sitosterol, Beta-Glucan, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tribehenin, Arginine, Carbomer, Beta-sitostanol, Campesterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Centella Asiatica Extract, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Brassicasterol, Campestanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium Edta, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polyglutamic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Potassium Sorbate, Soothing Under Eye Mask: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Mannitol, Betaine, Erythritol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Niacinamide, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Caffeine, Silanetriol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene

