Masking The Full Works Mask & Cleansing Collection

This complete set of facial treatments is everything you need for the ultimate pampering weekend. From eyes to lips to face we have included a mask for your skins every need. Includes a super soft headband, cleansing cloth and double-sided cleanser for pre and post treatment.RevivingOrange flower & gingerDetoxingCharcoal & mentholCalmingAloe vera & cucumberBeautifyingRose & green teaRelaxingLavender & chamomilePlumping Lip MaskPomegranateSoothing Under Eye MaskAloe vera
HeadbandFabric: 100% PolyesterMicrofibre ClothFabric: 100% PolyesterFSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C160429, www.fsc.org
A mask to match your skins every needThis item is electronically protectedCruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Ingredients
Reviving: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Caffeine, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Detoxing: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbon, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, Linalool, Calming: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Saccharomyces/Rice Ferment Filtrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 60, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Carbomer, Arginine, Hydrogenated Lecithin, C12-13 Pareth-9, Propanediol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Lactobacillus Ferment, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Inulin Lauryl Carbamate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Surfactin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Linalool, Beautifying: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Betaine, Panthenol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rose Flower Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Citronellol, Geraniol, Relaxing: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Panthenol, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Plumping Lip Mask: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, PEG/PPG/polybutylene Glycol-8/5/3 Glycerin, Beta-Sitosterol, Beta-Glucan, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tribehenin, Arginine, Carbomer, Beta-sitostanol, Campesterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Centella Asiatica Extract, Xanthan Gum, Allantoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Brassicasterol, Campestanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium Edta, Tocopherol, Stigmasterol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Polyglutamic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Potassium Sorbate, Soothing Under Eye Mask: Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Mannitol, Betaine, Erythritol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Niacinamide, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Caffeine, Silanetriol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene
Preparation and Usage
Directions - Sheet Mask1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.Directions - Lip Mask1. Remove sheet mask from sachet.2. Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the lips.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal a plumper pout.4. Gently massage any excess into skin or remove with a cotton pad or a soft cloth.Directions - Under Eye Mask1. Remove sheet masks from sachet. Each sachet contains 1 pair of masks.2. Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the under-eye area.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal refreshed under eyes.4. Gently massage any excess into skin or remove with a cotton pad or a soft cloth.5. For an extra cooling boost, store in the refrigerator before applying.6. Retain instructions for when using the 2nd pair of masks.Hand wash onlyMasks: Single use