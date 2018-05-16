New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy 350G
Product Description
- Smooth Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Big Pots of Joy Chocolate Dessert is a chocolate lovers heaven. Smooth and Creamy Cadbury milk chocolate dessert that’s made to share.
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
- Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
- Bigger Pot, Made to Share
- Smooth & Creamy Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Chocolate (18%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifiers (E471), Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use by date.Use by see top of pot.
Number of uses
This pot contains approx. 6 x 58g servings
Name and address
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
Return to
- Any Queries or Comments:
- Write to us at Customer Relations
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|940kJ (225kcal)
|Fat
|11.7g
|of which saturates
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|of which sugars
|24.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
