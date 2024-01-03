ENERGIZER HEADLAMP HDL30

Keep your hands free and enjoy every adventure to the full with this lightweight and versatile hiking torch. The Energizer HDL30 head torch is both compact and hands free - ideal for DIY and other projects that require two hands. It will light your way on any after-dark activity, whether you're camping, hiking, or out for a run. This 400-lumen LED running head torch with an adjustable head strap and anti-glare pivoting head will illuminate even the darkest spaces, giving you ample light right where you need it. Plus, it enables you to adjust the light intensity from 100% to 10% on all light settings with the advanced dimming feature. Pick the perfect light mode for your activity - high, low, green, red or dimming. This water-resistant torch with shatterproof lens has a convenient design and durable construction, offering optimal comfort and versatility for any in- or outdoor adventure. Paving the way in portable lighting for over 120 years, Energizer introduced the world's first waterproof torch in 1970. Energizer makes lighting your way easy.