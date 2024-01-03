We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Energizer Headlamp Hdl30

£15.00

£15.00/each

ENERGIZER HEADLAMP HDL30
Keep your hands free and enjoy every adventure to the full with this lightweight and versatile hiking torch. The Energizer HDL30 head torch is both compact and hands free - ideal for DIY and other projects that require two hands. It will light your way on any after-dark activity, whether you're camping, hiking, or out for a run. This 400-lumen LED running head torch with an adjustable head strap and anti-glare pivoting head will illuminate even the darkest spaces, giving you ample light right where you need it. Plus, it enables you to adjust the light intensity from 100% to 10% on all light settings with the advanced dimming feature. Pick the perfect light mode for your activity - high, low, green, red or dimming. This water-resistant torch with shatterproof lens has a convenient design and durable construction, offering optimal comfort and versatility for any in- or outdoor adventure. Paving the way in portable lighting for over 120 years, Energizer introduced the world's first waterproof torch in 1970. Energizer makes lighting your way easy.
Energizer HDL30 Head Torch with lithium-ion battery or 3AAA Energizer batteries includedLED Technology: This powerful 400-lumen hands-free head torch features durable and energy efficient LED technologyAdvanced Dimming Technology: Adjust the intensity from 10% to 100% on all modes2 Night Vision Modes: The red and green LED modes enhance your night vision for activities such as camping, fishing, and after-dark hikingDurable Construction: Ideal for long-lasting use, this lightweight hands-free torch is IPX4 water-resistant and features a shatterproof lensVersatile Hands-Free Light: This compact torch features an adjustable head strap and anti-glare pivoting head, keeping you covered for power cuts, DIY and moreHours of Runtime:  This long-lasting and effective running head torch can shine for up to 40 hours in low mode
