Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 5-77 Light Copper Brown Permanent Hair Colour

S/kopf Oleo Ints 5-77 Lght Copper Brown Prmt H/Col

100% Grey Coverage, Ammonia Free Schwarzkopf's Permanent Oil colouration technology infuses the colour pigments deeply into the hair fibre, for a rich and long-lasting colour. Strong & Healthy-Looking Hair The Rich Oil Mask contains 4 caring oils providing the ultimate nourishment after colouration to restore strength for healthy-looking hair. Leaves the hair soft, silky and shiny. Up to 90% Less Hair Breakage* The Rich Oil Mask with Schwarzkopf's bonding technology HaptIQ system intensively cares for the hair by: 1. Creating new micro-bonds within the hair 2. Enveloping the hair with a protective layer 3. Restoring strength for up to 90% less hair breakage* HaptIQ - Beautiful hair results you can feel. * Instrumental test with and without mask The highlighted colour result shows the model's hair colour on the front. The colour result depends on your natural hair colour. This shade is suitable for all hair textures and for up to 100% grey hair. Lasts permanently. Mask with 95%** ingredients from natural origin ** Including water

From the Schwarzkopf Labs For over 120 years, we've been pioneers in hair, working tirelessly to bring expertise and precision to everything we do. As true experts, we recognise, respect, and celebrate all hair types.

Permanent Oil Colouration No ammonia Long-lasting colour 100% grey coverage Supreme Care with 4 Caring Oils

Caring Colour Cream: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Coconut Alcohol, Sodium Laureth-6 Carboxylate, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Bis-Diisopropanolamino-PG-Propyl Dimethicone/Bis-Isobutyl PEG-14 Copolymer, Bis-Diisopropanolamino-PG-Propyl Dimethicone/Bis-Isobutyl PEG-14 Copolymer, Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/Acrylates Copolymer, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minérale), Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum (Fragrance), Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum (Fragrance), Potassium Hydroxide, 4-Amino-m-Cresol, 2-Amino-6-Chloro-4-Nitrophenol, Sodium Sulfite, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, 2-Methylresorcinol, Sodium Silicate, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Etidronic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Polysorbate 20, Butyloctanol, Resorcinol, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Citronellol, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Lactic Acid, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Developer Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minérale), Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Etidronic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, 2, 6-Dicarboxypyridine, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfate, Caring Mask with Oils: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Calophyllum Inophyllum Seed Oil, Perilla Frutescens Seed Oil, Prunus Serrulata Flower Extract, Glycine, Lysine HCI, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Citrate, Amodimethicone/Morpholinomethyl Silsesquioxane Copolymer, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Palmitate, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Methylparaben, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, Linalool, Límonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Trideceth-5, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Coumarin, Citral

