Simple Replenishing Cream Face Cleanser 230ml

Simple Replen Cream Face Cleanser 230ml

Cleanse, restore and transform your skin with Simple Replenishing Cream Cleanser – expertly formulated with hard-working, yet gentle actives for instant results. Powered by 11% ceramide boosters to support skin’s natural ceramide production and lipid barrier, this ultra-comforting, creamy cleansing wash lathers into a rich foam to deeply cleanse, while strengthening skin from within. But it doesn’t stop there. Hyaluronic acid and panthenol supercharge with plumping hydration to prevent moisture loss, while nourishing dry skin with everything it needs to stay healthy. The result? Instantly soft, supple, lasting hydration. 100% sulphate-free and soap free. Every wash thoroughly (but mildly) lifts away all traces of make-up, pollution, and impurities, without stripping your skin – thanks to the double-action blend of dirt-busting micelles and amino acid cleansing clusters. Skin is left ultra-comforted and satisfyingly clean. Boost your daily routine: squeeze a small amount into hands and massage onto damp skin. Rinse, pat dry and follow with your favourite Simple moisturiser to lock in the goodness. Like all Simple products, this Replenishing Cream Cleanser is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, contains no harsh chemicals and is free from alcohol, artificial colours and perfume. What’s more, the formula is 99% biodegradable, Vegan PETA approved, and packaged in a recyclable bottle – making it kind to all skin types (even sensitive skin)

Deep cleansing, super skin-softening. Simple Replenishing Cream Cleanser transforms dry skin with every wash, restoring hydration for plump, supple results. Effective, cream-to-foam formula. Every cleanse lifts away all traces of make-up, pollution, and impurities while nourishing and repairing skin’s natural moisture barrier. Skin-boosting formula, powered by 11% ceramide boosters + hyaluronic acid, helps replenish skin’s natural lipids and protect against hydration loss. 100% sulphate-free and soap-free. Enriched with dirt-busting micelles together with amino acid cleansing molecules, to thoroughly cleanse without stripping your skin. Our Simple promise. With a formula that’s 99% biodegradable and Vegan PETA approved, our cleansing wash is kind to skin. Gentle and effective for even the most sensitive skin. This dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic formula contains no harsh chemicals, no alcohol, no artificial colour or perfume.

Pack size: 230ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Methyl Lauroyl Taurate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Sclerotium Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Methyltaurate, Stearic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Pantolactone

Produce of

Slovakia

Net Contents

230 ℮