Pizza Express Classic Sloppy Giuseppe 292g

The Icons Range at Home Spicy beef, green peppers, red onions, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base

Pack size: 292G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Tomato (9%), Tomato Purée, Spicy Beef (7%) (Beef, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Salt, Wheat Flour, Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Marjoram, Oregano, Caraway, Sage, Thyme, Basil, Chive, Extracts of Rosemary, Chilli Extract, Yeast Extract), Red Onion (6%), Green Pepper (6%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Oregano, Black Pepper, Basil

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

292g ℮