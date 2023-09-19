We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Pizza Express Classic Sloppy Giuseppe 292g

Pizza Express Classic Sloppy Giuseppe 292g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£1.88/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
1282kJ
304kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.31g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy ground beef, green pepper, red onion and a sprinkle of oregano and black pepper.Download our app.Join the club.Earn rewards.Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the Pizza Express Club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today.£10 off your first order on Uber eatsOffer valid at any of our restaurants when you spend £15 or more with the code: Pizza Express
Dinnertime ShowtimeAt Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.Because at Pizza Express, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime.Bigger, fancier, with more of the toppings you loveUpgrade to our new restaurant favourites range.Pizza Express Pollo ad AstraPizza Express Margherita Formaggi
The Icons Range at HomeSpicy beef, green peppers, red onions, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
Pack size: 292G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Tomato (9%), Tomato Purée, Spicy Beef (7%) (Beef, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Salt, Wheat Flour, Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Marjoram, Oregano, Caraway, Sage, Thyme, Basil, Chive, Extracts of Rosemary, Chilli Extract, Yeast Extract), Red Onion (6%), Green Pepper (6%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Oregano, Black Pepper, Basil

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

292g ℮

View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here