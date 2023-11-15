We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Bouncy Curls Hair Conditioner 200ml

£4.85

£2.42/100ml

Aussie Bouncy Curls Cond 200ml
Happy curls day everyday! Aussie Bouncy Curls conditioner is your daily dose of moisture to keep waves and curls extra hydrated and full of bonza bounce without any weigh-down. It's infused with a triple oil blend of Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil & Australian Macadamia Nut Oil. Oh, and did we mention it smells a-mazing? Designed for 2B-3B curly hair, the formula is vegan (no animal-derived ingredients or by-products) and comes in a recyclable plastic tube. After cleansing with Aussie Bouncy Curls shampoo, follow with the Aussie conditioner for a curl-loving hair routine: 1. Smooth a palmful of Aussie Bouncy Curls Conditioner through mid-lengths to ends to gently detangle 2. Rinse and finish your routine with Aussie Work that Curl leave-in cream for extra definition 3. Gently pat your hair with a towel and get ready to bounce
DAILY MOISTURE BOOST FOR CURLY HAIR: Lightweight hydrating conditioner for wavy and curly hair for a daily moisture boost without any weigh downBONZA GOODNESS FOR DRY CURLY HAIR: Infused with a blend of Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil & Australian Macadamia Nut OilCRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients or by-productsYOUR AUSSOME CURLY HAIR ROUTINE: For best results (yes you guessed it) use it with Aussie Bouncy Curls shampoo and follow with Aussie Bouncy Curls curl defining cream for extra definitionICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineRECYCLABLE: Recyclable plastic tube
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply on freshly washed hair. Smooth through with your fingers to gently detangle and rinse . Remember always handle curls with care. Go easy, breathe deeply (it smells aussome!) and pat or twist your hair dry with a towel!

