Vivera Plant Beef Strips 175g

Precooked plant-based slices made from hydrated soya and wheat protein. You've Got The Power to do Good Congrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the Goodness Movement! Head to VIVERA.COM for the full recipe and instructions.

This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.

Product packed in a protective atmosphere.

Contains 16% Protein + Vitamin B12 & Iron No Bull, Just Great Taste Cook Me Please Eat Open Minded 100% plant-based High in protein Iron and vitamin B12 added Prepared to a vegan recipe Suitable for vegans Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 175G

High in protein

Ingredients

Hydrated Vegetable Protein [Water, Soya Protein [14%], Wheat Protein [3%]] [81%], Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Thickener [Methylcellulose], Natural Flavourings, Vinegar, Starch [contains Wheat], Modified Starch, Caramelized Sugar, Onion Powder, Wheat Fibres, Garlic Powder, Water, Spices, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Preparation and Usage