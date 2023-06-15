We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vivera Plant Beef Strips 175g

Vivera Plant Beef Strips 175g

Vegan

Precooked plant-based slices made from hydrated soya and wheat protein.You've Got The Power to do GoodCongrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the Goodness Movement!Head to VIVERA.COM for the full recipe and instructions.
This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
Contains 16% Protein + Vitamin B12 & IronNo Bull, Just Great TasteCook Me PleaseEat Open Minded100% plant-basedHigh in proteinIron and vitamin B12 addedPrepared to a vegan recipeSuitable for vegansVegan Friendly
Pack size: 175G
High in protein

Ingredients

Hydrated Vegetable Protein [Water, Soya Protein [14%], Wheat Protein [3%]] [81%], Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Thickener [Methylcellulose], Natural Flavourings, Vinegar, Starch [contains Wheat], Modified Starch, Caramelized Sugar, Onion Powder, Wheat Fibres, Garlic Powder, Water, Spices, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Yumminess!To make beef teriyaki in 20 minutes for 2 you'll also need:- 100 g rice- 1 tbsp sunflower oil- 1 red bellpeppers, in slices- broccoli flowers- 4 tbsp Teriyaki sauce- 1 tbsp sesame seeds- salt and pepperHeat before use.

