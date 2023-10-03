We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pampers Baby Dry Size 4 Nappies Jumbo+ 84 Pack

£14.50

£0.17/each

Pampers Baby Dry Size 4 Nappies Jumbo+ 84 Pack
Your baby needs a nappy that stays dry all night, so they can sleep. That’s why Pampers Baby-Dry nappies now have a Stop & Protect Pocket at the back to guarantee up to a 100% leak-free night. Just like you, we put your baby’s safety first: Pampers Baby-Dry nappies are dermatologically tested and contain 0% EU perfume allergens (as regulated in the EU Cosmetics Regulation No 1223/2009). They are tested and certified according to Standard 100 by Oekotex. Want to learn more about our other product benefits? Visit pampers.co.uk
Up to 12h all-around leakage protectionStop & Protect Pocket to help prevent leaks at the backExtra dry layer that quickly absorbs wetnessFlexi-side wings adapt comfortably for a secure fitSafety leg cuffs help prevent leaks around the legs100% poonami proof or your money backDermatologically tested0% EU perfume allergens (as regulated in the EU Cosmetics Regulation No 1223/2009)

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

