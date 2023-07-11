We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Ben's Original Cajun Spiced Microwave Rice 220G
image 1 of Ben's Original Cajun Spiced Microwave Rice 220Gimage 2 of Ben's Original Cajun Spiced Microwave Rice 220Gimage 3 of Ben's Original Cajun Spiced Microwave Rice 220Gimage 4 of Ben's Original Cajun Spiced Microwave Rice 220G

Ben's Original Cajun Spiced Microwave Rice 220G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.40

£6.36/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (110 g)
Energy
776kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 705kJ 167kcal

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with chilli, paprika and spices.The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme.Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
Ben´s Original™ Cajun Spiced microwave rice combines our famous steamed long grain rice with carefully selected chillies, paprika and spices. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you’ll have a tasty meal in no time! Ben´s Original™ microwaveable Cajun Spiced rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try with fajitas, enchiladas, or even something of your own imagination!
A seat at the table for all. At Ben's Original™, our goal is not just to bring you the world's best rice. We also believe everyone deserves a seat at the table - which is why we're helping provide underserved communities with access to nutritious food and supporting increased diversity in the food industry. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesBen´s Original™ Cajun Spiced microwave rice is suitable for vegetariansBen´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourcedGently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (91%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Spices (Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder), Onion Powder, Dried Garlic, Salt, Herbs

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect every time...This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Flavoured Microwave Rice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here