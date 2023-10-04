Bulldog Original Skincare Duo World Land Trust™ Carton - Carbon - Balance www.carbonbalancedprinter.com Registration No. CBP2230 Did you know? Recycled Tube* *Our tubes contain >62% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and >27% plant-based plastic made with renewable sugarcane material.

Face Wash Cleanses & refreshes Moisturiser All day hydration

At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our Original Skincare Duo Set contains two of our best selling skincare products designed to help you look and feel your best.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C023337, www.fsc.org

+Aloe Vera With Natural Origin Ingredients 100% Natural Fragrance Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Ingredients

Original Face Wash: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Citric Acid, Original Moisturiser: Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, ††A Blend of Natural Ingredients

