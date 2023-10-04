We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulldog Original Skincare Duo

Vegan
Vegetarian

Bulldog Original Skincare Duo World Land Trust™Carton - Carbon - Balancewww.carbonbalancedprinter.comRegistration No. CBP2230Did you know?Recycled Tube**Our tubes contain >62% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and >27% plant-based plastic made with renewable sugarcane material.
Face WashCleanses & refreshesMoisturiserAll day hydration
At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our Original Skincare Duo Set contains two of our best selling skincare products designed to help you look and feel your best.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C023337, www.fsc.org
+Aloe VeraWith Natural Origin Ingredients100% Natural FragranceVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Ingredients

Original Face Wash: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Citric Acid, Original Moisturiser: Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)††, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, ††A Blend of Natural Ingredients

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: CleanseStep 2: MoisturiseOriginal Face WashDirections: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.Original MoisturiserDirections: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.

