Tesco Christmas Pudding Chocolate & Orange Semifreddo 435g
£4.50
£1.03/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 994kJ
-
- 240kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.0g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.4g
- 67%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (52%), Water, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Orange Juice (4%), Sugar, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Cornflour, Chocolate Holly Leaf [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Spirulina Powder, Flavouring, Carthamus, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Carrot Extract], Flavourings, Orange Oil.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Defrost Instructions:
Remove from outer carton, place holly leaf to one side and place the product face down on a serving plate. Leave to defrost for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes push the top of the mould to release the product. Defrost for a minimum of 35 minutes. Place the holly leaf on the top of the product before serving
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pudding (73g)
|Energy
|1361kJ / 328kcal
|994kJ / 240kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|19.0g
|Saturates
|18.4g
|13.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|14.1g
|Sugars
|14.3g
|10.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
