Tesco Christmas Pudding Chocolate & Orange Semifreddo 435g

Tesco Christmas Pudding Chocolate & Orange Semifreddo 435g

£4.50

£1.03/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pudding
Energy
994kJ
240kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
19.0g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.4g

high

67%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1361kJ / 328kcal

Chocolate orange mousse, dark chocolate shavings and white chocolate sauce with a chocolate holly leaf decoration.
festive hand decorated WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE GANACHE TOPPING
Pack size: 435G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (52%), Water, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Orange Juice (4%), Sugar, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Cornflour, Chocolate Holly Leaf [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Spirulina Powder, Flavouring, Carthamus, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Carrot Extract], Flavourings, Orange Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

435g e

Preparation and Usage

Defrost Instructions:

Remove from outer carton, place holly leaf to one side and place the product face down on a serving plate. Leave to defrost for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes push the top of the mould to release the product. Defrost for a minimum of 35 minutes. Place the holly leaf on the top of the product before serving

