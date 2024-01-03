We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skinny Tan Self Tanning One Hour Express Mousse 150ml

Vegan

Skinny Tan Self Tanning 1 Hour Exp Mousse 150ml
UNI Skinny Tan™ is a registered trademark of SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd.
Time-activated, hydrating formulaSalon quality wearable guide colour1 Hour ExpressSkin Conditioning Aloe VeraCruelty Free InternationalVegan Friendly
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Dihydroxyacetone, Caramel, Propylene Glycol, Erythrulose, Pentylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Ethoxydiglycol, Silica, Parfum (Fragrance), Decyl Glucoside, Coco-Glucoside, Glycereth-7 Cocoate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Ethylhexylglycerin, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Caffeine, Paullinia Cupana (Guarana) Seed Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tapioca Starch, Citric Acid, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Skinny Tan Self-Tanning Express Mousse (Mousse Autobronzante Express) is time activated so it's up to you! Rinse guide colour with warm water after only 1 hour for a light natural glow. Leave on longer, for a deeper darker skin finish. Avoid soap or lotions after rinsing - your tan will continue to develop over the next 6-8 hours. Showering can take place 6-8 hours after initial application.1 hour = light glow, 3 hours = medium glow, 4-8 hours = darker bronzeDirections:1. Exfoliate skin using skinny tan pre-tan primer and exfoliating mitt for a streak-free, even tan.2. Apply moisturiser to dry areas (knees, elbows, ankles).3. Apply tan evenly using our skinny pink velvet tanning mitt.4. Wait until touch dry before dressing.

