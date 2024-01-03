Skinny Tan Self Tanning One Hour Express Mousse 150ml

WARNINGS: For external use only. Perform a test patch before initial use and if irritation occurs after 24 hours please discontinue use. Do not apply to sore, broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Avoid contact with eyes, hair and fabrics. Wash hands after use. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing and skin cancer or other harmful effects caused by the sun.

For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. WARNINGS: For external use only. Perform a test patch before initial use and if irritation occurs after 24 hours please discontinue use. Do not apply to sore, broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Avoid contact with eyes, hair and fabrics. Wash hands after use. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing and skin cancer or other harmful effects caused by the sun.

Store in a cool dry place under 15°C / 59°F. Keep out of direct sunlight.

Skinny Tan Self-Tanning Express Mousse (Mousse Autobronzante Express) is time activated so it's up to you! Rinse guide colour with warm water after only 1 hour for a light natural glow. Leave on longer, for a deeper darker skin finish. Avoid soap or lotions after rinsing - your tan will continue to develop over the next 6-8 hours. Showering can take place 6-8 hours after initial application. 1 hour = light glow, 3 hours = medium glow, 4-8 hours = darker bronze Directions: 1. Exfoliate skin using skinny tan pre-tan primer and exfoliating mitt for a streak-free, even tan. 2. Apply moisturiser to dry areas (knees, elbows, ankles). 3. Apply tan evenly using our skinny pink velvet tanning mitt. 4. Wait until touch dry before dressing.

