Tropical Sun Instant Coconut Cornmeal Porridge Pots 70g

Tropical Sun Instant Coconut Cornmeal Porridge Pots 70g

£1.20

£17.14/kg

Vegetarian

TROPICAL SUN INS CORNMEAL PRDG WITH COCONUT 70G
A warm, hearty breakfast is only 3 minutes away with Tropical Sun Instant Cornmeal Coconut Porridge. Made with whole milk powder for maximum creaminess, it is a quick source of energy and nutrition for people on the go. Enjoy!
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Precooked Cornmeal (60%), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut Milk Powder (10%), Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Chloride, Maganese Sulfate, Thiamine, Niacin, Iron, Sodium Phosphate, Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Potassium Phosphate), Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Gluten & Soya

Net Contents

70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Cooking Instructions:1. Open lid halfway. Fill to line with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.2. Close lid. Let stand for 3 mins.3. Remove lid and stir again.4. Enjoy!

