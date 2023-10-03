We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser 236ml

Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser 236ml

4.8(91)
Write a review

£12.50

£5.30/100ml

CETAPHIL HYDRA FOAMING CREAM CLEANSER 236ML
Hydrating Foaming Cream CleanserThis rich cream-to-foam cleanser is clinically proven to effectively remove pore-clogging dirt, oil and makeup without stripping or drying out skin. It maintains skin's natural protective barrier and skin's pH to leave skin feeling hydrated after cleansing.Defends against 5 Signs of Skin Sensitivity:Weakened skin barrierIrritationDrynessRoughnessTightness
Dermatologist RecommendedSensitive Skincare BrandDry to normal, sensitive skinNourishing cream-to-foam removes dirt, oil & makeup without drying the skin barrierHydrating glycerin, niacinamide, panthenol & soothing aloe vera5 Skin Sensitivity SignsFragrance FreeWon't Clog PoresNon-Irritating
Pack size: 236ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Pantolactone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Arginine, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, FIL.1815.V00

Net Contents

236ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Wet face and dispense cleanser into hand. Work cream into a rich lather, adding more water if thicker foam is desired. Massage onto skin in a gentle, circular motion. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry.

View all Face Cleansing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here