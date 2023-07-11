Dolmio Intensify Spicy Red Pepper Smoked Paprika & Chilli Pasta Sauce 400g

A tomato sauce with pepper, smoked paprika and chilli.

Turn up your taste buds! Intensify your pasta meal with this Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika and Chilli tomato Pasta Sauce. This Intensify pasta sauce is bursting with flavour to deliver a spicy kick to your pasta meals. This spicy pasta sauce is made from sweet red peppers combined with paprika and a hit of chilli in a rich tomato sauce for a balanced combo of smoky and spicy. Here to spice things up in the kitchen! Why not throw in some chopped chorizo for some delicious texture! Or try out another Intensify pasta sauce in the range for a different level of intensity from mild to fiery!

Dolmio helps you to create delicious, big-hearted meals that everyone loves. We have been the nation’s favourite for years, so you can trust Dolmio to deliver on great taste for mealtimes that bring your loved ones together.

Intensely Flavoured - with a spicy kick Intensely Tomato - 1 of your 5 a day per serving No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians Great Tasting Convenience - perfect for a quick Italian meal for 3-4

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (64%), Double Concentrated Tomato Paste (20%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Roasted Onion Powder, Red Pepper (1.2%), Smoked Paprika Powder (1.1%), Salt, Herb, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Spices (Chilli Powder (0.2%)), Toasted Garlic Powder

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Here to spice things up in the kitchen Cooking Instructions: 1. Simmer the sauce gently on the hob until warmed through. 2. Why not throw in some chopped chorizo for some delicious texture. 3. Add your absolute favourite hot cooked pasta, stir through, and enjoy. 100g of dry pasta per person

Additives