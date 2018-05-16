Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Caramelised Onion & Smoky Bacon 99G

Per 1/2 pack as prepared (183g)
- Energy
- 910kJ
-
- 216kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.81g
- 14%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ
Product Description
- Dried pasta whirls in a cramelised onion and smoky bacon flavour sauce mix.
- Caramelised onion and smoky bacon flavour specially chosen by our chefs. Dried pasta whirls in a caramelised onion and smoky bacon flavour sauce mix.
- Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Specially chosen by our chefs
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- Low Fat
- No Added MSG
- No Artificial Colours
- Pack size: 99G
- Low Fat
Information
Ingredients
Pasta Whirls (72%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Cream Powder (6%) (Milk), Onion Powder, Maize Starch, Sugar, Dried Pork (2%) (Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)), Whey Powder (Milk), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Dried Red Onion (1%), Salt, Flavourings, Dried Parsley, Dried Glucose Syrup, Roasted Onion Juice Concentrate Powder, Emulsifier (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Dried Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Smoke Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.
Preparation and Usage
- Serves 2 as part of a main meal or 1 as a tasty snack
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. Or write to us at UK:
- Freeport Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
99g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack As Prepared (183g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy
|497kJ
|910kJ
|11%
|-
|118kcal
|216kcal
|11%
|Fat
|1.8g
|3.3g
|5%
|of which Saturates
|0.9g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|20.6g
|37.7g
|of which Sugars
|4.0g
|7.3g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.3g
|7.9g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.81g
|14%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.