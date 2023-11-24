Johnson's Natural Baby Powder 200g

When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That’s why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they’re now even more gentle for all. Our JOHNSON'S® cornstarch baby powder is designed to soothe and gently absorb excess moisture, leaving skin dry, fresh and smooth. This mild baby powder glides on baby’s skin smoothly and keeps your baby’s skin soft and comfortable. Great for kids and adults too! We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That’s why we’ve rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards. Dermatologist tested.

For over 125 years Johnson’s® formulas have been specially designed for baby’s unique and delicate skin. Great for kids and adults too!

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Tricalcium Phosphate, Parfum, Citronellol, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Cinnamate [PR0004633]

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage