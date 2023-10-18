We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Luxurious Cheese Selection 565g

Tesco Finest Luxurious Cheese Selection 565g

Per 30g of Montagnolo® Affiné cheese
Energy
540kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
12.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

high

10%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1801kJ / 436kcal

Triple crème brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Montagnolo® Affiné full fat soft mould ripened blue vein cheese, vintage Cheddar cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries, pomegranate paste and candied orange peel and Le Gruyère® AOP made with unpasteurised milk.
A superior selection of the Finest* British & Continental cheeses, combined to offer a gift solution or simply for home entertaining. Includes: Vintage Cheddar, Triple crème brie, Montagnolo® Affiné, Le Gruyère® AOP and Wensleydale with cranberry, pomegranate & orange.Delectable & Exquisite British & continental favourites
Pack size: 565G

Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

4 Servings

Net Contents

565g e

Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop. 

Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g of Montagnolo® Affiné cheese
Energy1801kJ / 436kcal540kJ / 131kcal
Fat42.0g12.6g
Saturates28.0g8.4g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.0g4.2g
Salt2.00g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

