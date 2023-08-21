PETFACE TOYZ ROPE BALL

It is the responsibility of the pet owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their pet. Pets should be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is strong but not indestructible and will eventually become susceptible to 'chew' damage. Examine regularly for wear and replace if any damage could represent a health hazard. This toy may contain small parts that could represent a choking hazard.

THIS IS NOT A TOY, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.