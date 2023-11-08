Tesco Finest Peach & Almond Danish 2 Pack
£2.00
£1.00/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1312kJ
-
- 314kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.7g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.2g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.3g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Peach (22%), Palm Oil, Water, Sugar Beet, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Almonds (3%), Glucose Syrup, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Icing Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Paprika Concentrate.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per pastry
|Energy
|1411kJ / 337kcal
|1312kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|39.4g
|36.7g
|Sugars
|12.2g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|5.9g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
