Tesco Finest Peach & Almond Danish 2 Pack

£2.00

£1.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pastry (93g)
Energy
1312kJ
314kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 337kcal

Flaky pastry, filled with a caramel custard, topped with peach and flaked almonds.
Flaky pastry, filled with a caramel custard, topped with chunky peach and flaked almonds. Freshly baked in store, our peach & caramel Danish pastries are made of 24 layers of delicious flaky pastry, with sweet chunky peaches, a caramel custard filling and topped with crunchy, flaked almonds. Finished with a dusting of icing sugar by our bakers

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Peach (22%), Palm Oil, Water, Sugar Beet, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Almonds (3%), Glucose Syrup, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Icing Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Cane Sugar Syrup, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Paprika Concentrate.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, almond, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

1

