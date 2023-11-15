Persil Bio 3 In1 Laundry Washing Capsules 15 Washes 316.5G

Try Persil 3 in 1 Bio Washing Capsules to achieve a powerful clean 1st time and outstanding stain removal even in a cold wash. Providing 7 days of freshness that lasts, they will leave the whole family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. They are Persil's fastest-dissolving capsule, even in quick and cold washes, so you can use them with confidence in the most energy-efficient programmes. Their formula contains plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients, and they deliver a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every capsule**. Persil Bio laundry capsules are now packaged in cardboard packaging that’s recyclable and plastic free*. How to use: Use 1 capsule for standard soiling and soft/medium water (3–5 kg load). Use 2 capsules for heavy soiling and hard water or a larger (6–8 kg) load. Pop the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before adding your laundry. Don’t overload your machine. If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. Don’t use a pre-wash. Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. Always keep capsules away from children. This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. Wash your hands after handling the capsule. †**vs previous capsule in plastic tub *excluding glues and varnishes

Persil 3 in 1 Bio Washing Capsules provide a powerful clean 1st time These washing capsules offer outstanding stain removal even in cold washes Get 7 days of lasting freshness and a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every laundry capsule** Our fastest-dissolving laundry capsule, even in quick and cold washes Persil laundry capsules now come in recyclable, plastic-free packaging* and have a †lower carbon footprint per capsule** These 3 in 1 Bio laundry capsules contain plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients

Pack size: 316.5G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 15-30%: Non-ionic surfactants, Soap, Anionic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical brighteners, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

15 ℮