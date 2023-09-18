Cadbury Chocolate Chunk Collection 400g

An assortment of chocolates. Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Cocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Individually wrapped chunks of Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk Caramel, Dairy Milk Wholenut, White & Caramilk

Perfect for Sharing 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Caramelised Milk Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Natural Flavouring], Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts, Wheat.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage