Tesco Disney Light Up Jar

• Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. • Batteries should be replaced by an adult. • Exhausted batteries are to be removed from the item. • Non-rechargeable batteries are not to be recharged. • Rechargeable batteries are to be removed from the item before being charged. • Rechargeable batteries are only to be charged under adult supervision. • Only batteries of the same or equivalent type as recommended are to be used. • The supply terminals are not to be short circuited. • Do not dispose of in fire. • Different types of batteries or new and used batteries are not to be mixed. •Warning: This product contains coin batteries. A coin battery can cause serious internal chemical burns if swallowed. • Warning: Dispose of used batteries immediately. Keep new and used batteries away from children. If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body seek immediate medical attention.