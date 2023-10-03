We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Derma Skin Clear Anti-Blemish Face Scrub 150Ml

4.5(74)
£5.50

£3.67/100ml

NIVEA DERMA SKIN CLEAR A/BLEMISH FACE SCRUB 150ML
Want to gain back control over your skin? Dead skin, which is deposited on the surface of the skin, clogs our pores and creates blackheads. The regular use of the NIVEA Derma Anti-Blemish Scrub unclogs the pores and reduces the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads. It is specifically formulated for blemish-prone skin and comes with Salicylic Acid and Niaciname. Suitable for face and body, it refines the skin texture without drying our the skin.
Reduces blackheads & whiteheadsRefines skin textureUnclogs poresDoes not dry out the skinWith salicylic acid and niacinamideClinically testedSuitable for face and bodyVegan formula - no animal-derived ingredients
Pack size: 150ML

Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Coco-Betaine, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Lactic Acid, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Cellulose, Mannitol, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzophenone-4, Parfum, CI 77289

Made in Germany

150ml ℮

