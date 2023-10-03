We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Skin Renewal Soothing Cream 300Ml

4.7(191)
£15.00

£5.00/100ml

AVEENO SKIN RENEWAL SOOTHING CREAM 300ML
Softens & smooths for dry, rough & bumpy skin also suitable for people who may be prone to keratosis pilarisAveeno® Skin Renewal Smoothing Cream hydrates & visibly renews for smoother & softer skin.Care for SkinHydrating formula with nourishing oat & naturally derived PHA, gently exfoliates & smooths rough & bumpy skin.- Prebiotic oat: helps to maintain the skin's natural microbiome balance- Naturally derived PHA: helps promote skin renewal & gently exfoliates.- Niacinamide: known to help brighten skin & reduce discoloration- Suitable for sensitive skin.- Fast absorbing- Hypoallergenic**formulated to minimise the risk of allergy.
© 2023
Dermatologist TestedFragrance free with nourishing oat & niacinamideWith naturally derived PHASuitable for Sensitive Skin
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

[PR-0004364], Aqua, Glycerin, Gluconolactone, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyrospermum Parki Butter, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Zea Mays Starch, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Argilla, Sodium Hydroxide, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Chlorphenesin, Niacinamide, Disodium EDTA, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Bitartrate

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsApply liberally all over body to leave your skin feeling smooth & moisturised. Do not use on irritated skin. Stop use if irritation occurs.

