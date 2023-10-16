We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Status Combination Travel Padlock

Status Combination Travel Padlock

Status Combination Travel Padlock
This combination padlock is perfect for luggage, gym use, on personal lockers and more. With an easy to set and reset combination of your choosing there are no more keys to keep track of.Original Code: 0-0-0
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C176693
3 Digit CombinationSuitable for All TravelStatus Quality Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

How to set: Pull the shackle to open the lock using the combination (for first use 0, 0, 0. or the code you have set). Rotate the shackle 90° counter clockwise (number dial to your right). Hold down and continue to turn another 90° counter clockwise. Set your desired/memorable combination by turning the dials. Turn the shackle back as normal to complete. To reset again: follow the above steps from the beginning. Please write down your new combination and keep in a safe place.

