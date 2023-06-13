We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Snacks 5X17g

Popchips Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Snacks 5X17g

£2.25

£2.65/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 17g pack contains
Energy
309kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1817kJ

Sea salt & vinegar flavour popped potato snacksHungry for more? pop over to: popchips.co.ukThe Hundred Official Team PartnerDiscover cricket, get active thehundred.com
Give your taste buds a spankingThis is a no fry zone. Boiling in oil used to be something you did to your enemies. But crisp makers do it to potatoes. We pop not fry for a tasty little light & crunchy number. Because better for you doesn't have to be boring. So grab a handful and live life to the full. Because life is what you make of it, so why not make it pop?
Popped not fried309kJ / 73kcal per 17g packGluten freeNo artificial flavours or coloursSuitable for vegansSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 85G

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Dried Spirit Vinegar Extract, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Acid: Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt], Salt

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Net Contents

5 x 17g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

