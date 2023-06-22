Garnier Mango & Vitamin C Nutri-Glow Cream 380Ml

Garnier Mango & Vit C Nutri-Glow Cream 380ml

Up to 48h of Hydration: Garnier Body Superfood is a fast absorbing cream that hydrates skin up to 10 cell layers deep*. *Upper layers of the epidermis 97% Natural Origin Ingredients: This formula contains Mango extract, known for its richness in nutrients & Vitamin C*, a derm active known for its brightening and glowing properties. Your Daily Dose of Superfood and Derm Actives: treat your skin to hydration that you can feel & enjoy the relaxing application process after your daily shower or bath. Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products, approved by Cruelty Free International. Dermatologically Tested: For dry, dull skin. Garnier Body Superfood Mango and Vitamin C* is formulated for dry, dull skin and enriched with two powerful key ingredients! Mango extract is known for its richness in nutrients & Vitamin C* is a derm active known for its brightening and glowing properties. This powerful cream leaves the skin feeling instantly hydrated, up to 10 cell layers deep**, for results you can feel and provides up to 48 hour of hydration***. With ingredients of 97% Natural Origin - this product is a vegan formula. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. *Vitamin C derivative, **Upper layers of the epidermis ***Instrumental test, 24 volunteers

Pack size: 380ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Propanediol, Cetyl Alcohol, Myristyl Myristate, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract / Mango Fruit Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Mica, CI 75120 / Annatto, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage