Taste Shack Crispy Battered Wedges 300g

Taste Shack Crispy Battered Wedges 300g

£2.50

£8.33/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
918kJ
219kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 690kJ / 164kcal

Potato wedges coated in a seasoned batter.
Potato wedges coated in a lightly spiced seasoned batter.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

