Nando's Peri Bbq Sauce Mild 275G

Product Description

  • BBQ sauce with garlic, onions & red chilli.
  • This sweet and smoky sauce with garlic and a hint of Peri-Peri is a tasty twist on a BBQ classic. It's perfect for adding bold flavour to burgers, ribs, potato wedges or wraps. Its got almost anything covered. And smothered.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Sweet, Smoky & Mildly Spicy
  • Chilli rating - Mild
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Artificial Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians/Vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Paste (22%), Sugar, Water, Apple Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Corn Starch, Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Cumin, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Red Chilli Pepper), Garlic Puree, Salt, Colour (Caramel), Onion Powder, Smoke Flavour

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 4 weeksBest before: see bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Try me on
  • Wraps, Ribs, Chips, Chicken, Burgers

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 18, Serving size 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle

Importer address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton St,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • EU: All About Food Europe,

Net Contents

275g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 15 g
Energy463 kJ / 110 kcal69.5 kJ / 16.5 kcal
Total fat2.6 g<0.5 g
of which saturates0.2 g<0.5 g
Carbohydrate21 g3.1 g
of which sugars14 g2.1 g
Protein0.8 g<0.5 g
Salt1.0 g0.1 g
Servings per bottle 18, Serving size 15 g--