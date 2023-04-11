Clubcard Price
Nando's Peri Bbq Sauce Mild 275G
Product Description
- BBQ sauce with garlic, onions & red chilli.
- This sweet and smoky sauce with garlic and a hint of Peri-Peri is a tasty twist on a BBQ classic. It's perfect for adding bold flavour to burgers, ribs, potato wedges or wraps. Its got almost anything covered. And smothered.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Sweet, Smoky & Mildly Spicy
- Chilli rating - Mild
- No Artificial Colours
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians/Vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Paste (22%), Sugar, Water, Apple Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Corn Starch, Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Cumin, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Red Chilli Pepper), Garlic Puree, Salt, Colour (Caramel), Onion Powder, Smoke Flavour
Storage
Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 4 weeksBest before: see bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Try me on
- Wraps, Ribs, Chips, Chicken, Burgers
Number of uses
Servings per bottle 18, Serving size 15 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle Cap. Recycle
Importer address
- All About Food Ltd,
- Fourways House,
- 57 Hilton St,
- Manchester,
- M1 2EJ.
- EU: All About Food Europe,
Net Contents
275g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 15 g
|Energy
|463 kJ / 110 kcal
|69.5 kJ / 16.5 kcal
|Total fat
|2.6 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|<0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|21 g
|3.1 g
|of which sugars
|14 g
|2.1 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.1 g
