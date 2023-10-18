ENERGIZER 360 LANTERN

360° of room-filling handheld illumination: That's what you get with the Energizer LED Emergency Lantern. With up to 500 lumens*, this powerful lantern's bright LED light fills indoor rooms wall-to-wall. Need some outdoor lighting? No problem. This handheld lantern also illuminates the outdoors, so you're never in the dark. Great for any situation—whether it's used for camping or hiking trips, blackouts and power outages during storms, or working in the dark nooks and crannies around your house. Plus, this Energizer Emergency Lantern conveniently works with either 3 Energizer MAX D batteries for maximum power, or 3 Energizer MAX AA batteries for lower power when you're in a pinch. Switch on with its easy-to-find glow-in-the-dark button, and choose between 3 modes of brightness settings: high, low, and night light. This Energizer LED Emergency Lantern flashlight is a great all-weather choice due to its water-resistant construction. Keep the Energizer LED Emergency Lantern on hand and be prepared for whenever adventure strikes. * Light output measured from LED. Value is only applicable to the LED. Actual device light output may vary.