Tesco Slow Cooked Smoky BBQ Pulled Pork 410g

Instructions: 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 5 minutes (900W)

Remove outer packaging. Place glaze sachet to one side.

Place the pouch onto a microwaveable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.

Cook on full power.

3 minutes 800W / 3 minutes 900W

Remove from microwave and shake gently then cook on full power for a further

2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).

Carefully open the pouch and drain off remaining cooking juices. Remove the pork from the pouch and place onto the microwavable dish and shred with 2 forks. Open the sachet of glaze and drizzle evenly over the shredded pork and mix thoroughly, return to the microwave for a final

30 seconds (800W) / 30 seconds (900W)

Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.