Neat Floor Cleaner Concentrated Refill Mango & Fig 30ml

Neat Floor Clnr Conc Ref Mango & Fig 30ml

Hello, we're Neat. We create planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly

Certified B Corporation - We're proud to be a certified B Corp FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org

Plastic-Free Powerfully plant-based Free-from single-use plastic Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Vegan & cruelty free

Pack size: 30ML

5 - < 15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, < 5% Disinfectant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Perfumes (Limonene) Phenoxyethanol

30ml ℮

Instructions for use: Dilute 30ml concentrate to 720ml of water. Squirt directly onto the floor and mop away. No need to add any water to the floor or mop. Leave to dry. We recommend testing the product in a discreet spot before use. Wash hands after use.

Refillable cleaning in three simple steps

1 Pour 720ml of water into your neat. Bottle

2 Add the refill, and secure the cap

3 Shake well, and you're good to go