We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Twinings Sprbds Balance Rose Verbena And Lemon Balm 32G

Twinings Sprbds Balance Rose Verbena And Lemon Balm 32G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£10.94/100g

Vegan

Herbal infusion with Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena, Rose Petals, Spearmint and added Vitamin B6Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.Sourced with CareAt Twinings, we recognise our responsibility to source ethically and our ability to act as a force for good by improving conditions in our supply chain. Our sourced with care programme aims to do just that. Find out more at www.sourcedwithcare.com
SuperblendsFor women everywhere, of all ages, this supportive blend is the perfect balancing act. Take a moment to harmonize body and mind. Enjoy flavours of rose petals, lemon balm and lemon verbena with added vitamin b6 to support the regulation of hormonal activity.What does it taste like?Rose petals and lychee combine beautifully for a sweet, vividly floral blend. Lemon verbena and lemon balm add uplifting herbal notes, balanced with just a hint of creamy, soothing spearmint.Rose PetalsA time-honoured symbol of love and care, the nurturing aroma and qualities of rose bring beauty and lightness to this exquisite blend.Lemon BalmKnown as the 'Happy Herb' this citrus scented, vibrant green herb with delicate white flowers is loved by bees.Lemon VerbenaThe uplifting scent and refreshing taste of lemon verbena has made it one of the most popular ingredients in herbal infusions across the world.
Twinings is a registered trademark of R.Twining and Company Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
Vit B6 Contributes to the Regulation of Hormonal ActivityNaturally Caffeine FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 32G
Vit B6 Contributes to the Regulation of Hormonal Activity

Ingredients

Lemon Balm (29%), Lemon Verbena (25%), Spearmint (12%), Apple Pieces, Rose Petals (10%), Beetroot, Lychee Flavouring (4%), Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B6

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Net Contents

32g

Preparation and Usage

How do I drink it?Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here