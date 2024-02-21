Twinings Sprbds Balance Rose Verbena And Lemon Balm 32G

Herbal infusion with Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena, Rose Petals, Spearmint and added Vitamin B6 Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Sourced with Care At Twinings, we recognise our responsibility to source ethically and our ability to act as a force for good by improving conditions in our supply chain. Our sourced with care programme aims to do just that. Find out more at www.sourcedwithcare.com

Superblends For women everywhere, of all ages, this supportive blend is the perfect balancing act. Take a moment to harmonize body and mind. Enjoy flavours of rose petals, lemon balm and lemon verbena with added vitamin b6 to support the regulation of hormonal activity. What does it taste like? Rose petals and lychee combine beautifully for a sweet, vividly floral blend. Lemon verbena and lemon balm add uplifting herbal notes, balanced with just a hint of creamy, soothing spearmint. Rose Petals A time-honoured symbol of love and care, the nurturing aroma and qualities of rose bring beauty and lightness to this exquisite blend. Lemon Balm Known as the 'Happy Herb' this citrus scented, vibrant green herb with delicate white flowers is loved by bees. Lemon Verbena The uplifting scent and refreshing taste of lemon verbena has made it one of the most popular ingredients in herbal infusions across the world.

Vit B6 Contributes to the Regulation of Hormonal Activity Naturally Caffeine Free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 32G

Lemon Balm (29%), Lemon Verbena (25%), Spearmint (12%), Apple Pieces, Rose Petals (10%), Beetroot, Lychee Flavouring (4%), Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B6

This product contains 20 servings

32g

