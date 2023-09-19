La Famiglia Rana Bolognese Fresh Tortelloni 250g

Fresh Egg Pasta with a Beef and Tomato Filling Find some of our favourite recipe inspiration at rana.co.uk Design: bigfish.co.uk

What Makes Rana Special? Great pasta is about texture as much as taste. So when it comes to our fillings, we take the freshest, most vibrant ingredients and always chop - never blitz. That way, each tortellone is an explosion of flavours. Italy's favourite* *Leader in Italy in the fresh pasta market. *Source IRI Database- Fresh Pasta- Total Italy- Value Share

Our family From our beginnings in 1962, we've always been a family business. We count everyone who works with us, cooks with us, grows our ingredients and eats our pasta as a family member. So, fill your bowl and welcome to the family!

Product packaged in a protective atmosphere. The purpose of the picture is solely to illustrate the product. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.org

Terrific in 2 Minutes

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 53%: Beef 30%, Tomato Purée 16%, Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Vegetable Fibres (Corn and Potato), Sunflower Oil, Onion 5%, Carrots 5%, Starches (from Corn and Potato), Tomato Concentrate 3%, Butter (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat), Salt, Oregano 0.8%, Garlic, Thyme, Olive Oil, Sage, Black Pepper, Pasta 47%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Mustard, Soybeans, Celery. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage