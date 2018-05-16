We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wkd Blue Alcoholic Ready To Drink Cans 4X250ml

Wkd Blue Alcoholic Ready To Drink Cans 4X250ml
£5.00
£5.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Mixed Fruit Flavoured Alcoholic Malt Based Premix.
  • Original Alcoholic Mix
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley.

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Best before: See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Warnings

  • CONTAINS CAFFEINE.

Name and address

  • SHS Drinks Ltd.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  • SHS Drinks Ltd.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.WKD.CO.UK

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Safety information

CONTAINS CAFFEINE.

