So Divine Menopause Classic Vibrator

So Divine Menopause Clsc Vibrator

Explore all of your erogenous zones with you at the controls. This classic vibrator with smooth tapered end, is perfect for discovering your pleasure zones, massaging the clitoris and gentle internal stimulation. The simple single button function allows you to easily progress through the 3 speeds and 4 settings. This soft yet strong vibrator means no fuss, no drama, but plenty of pleasure. Best used with a water-based lubricant So Divine Menopause Range has been designed with input from menopause specialists to boost pleasure and sexual wellness during the menopause transition.

Product Length: 180mm Batteries: 2x AA Batteries included All rights reserved. So Divine is a registered trademark.

7 functions 3 Speeds & 4 patterns Strong but quiet Latex & phthalate free Splashproof Embrace & thrive

Preparation and Usage