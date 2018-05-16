New
Damm Lemon Lemon Flavoured Beer 4 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Shandy / Radler
- Damm Lemon is the shandy brewed to the traditional Mediterranean recipe: 6 parts of Estrella Damm and 4 parts of Mediterranean lemons with a dash of lime. The lemons used in the making of Damm Lemon are of the Mediterranean Primafiori variety. We add a dash of Caribbean lime, to give a more refreshing and sophisticated flavour.
- PEFC - PEFC15-32-0019
- WestRock
- Bottle Master®
- 165Kcal per 330ml serve / 50Kcal per 100ml
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
60% Beer (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops), 40% Flavoured Carbonated Soft Drink (Carbonated Water, Glucose and Fructose Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate (0, 4%), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Citrus Aroma, Stabilisers E414 and E444, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
3.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before the end of: See bottle.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- C.C. Damm S.L.,
- Rosselló 515,
- 08025 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Importer address
- Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
- 5A Bear Lane,
- SE1 0UH,
- London.
Return to
- Damm Brewery UK Ltd.,
- 5A Bear Lane,
- SE1 0UH,
- London.
- https://www.damm.com/en/beers/damm-lemon
Net Contents
4 x 33cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.