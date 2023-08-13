Tesco Finest Leek, Potato & West Country Cheddar Soup 600g

A soup made with leek, potato, West Country Cheddar cheese and single cream.

Our chefs have selected tangy West Country Cheddar to blend with leek and potato to create a smooth and velvety soup, which is then delicately seasoned. Chunks of soft potato are then added before finishing with a splash of cream.

Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Leek (22%), Potato (21%), Whole Milk, West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g e