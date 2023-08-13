We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Leek, Potato & West Country Cheddar Soup 600g

Tesco Finest Leek, Potato & West Country Cheddar Soup 600g

£3.00

£0.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pot
Energy
827kJ
198kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.38g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal

A soup made with leek, potato, West Country Cheddar cheese and single cream.
Our chefs have selected tangy West Country Cheddar to blend with leek and potato to create a smooth and velvety soup, which is then delicately seasoned. Chunks of soft potato are then added before finishing with a splash of cream.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Leek (22%), Potato (21%), Whole Milk, West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

