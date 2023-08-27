Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.

Our irresistible cat food jelly recipes will delight your feline friend everyday. Each recipe of cat food in jelly is made with carefully selected high-quality proteins and without artificial colors and flavors for everyday goodness. Beyond taste, each adult cat food meal contains balanced vitamins and nutrients, to ensure your little friend has absolutely everything they need to keep them healthy and happy. 100% complete & balanced cat food in jelly. Adult cat food with balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract. Cat food in jelly with zinc, essential for a healthy skin & coat. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. 85% of our factories in Europe use renewable electricity and we're working to move to 100% by 2025. This cat food box is 100% recyclable & contains recyclable paper.

As cat lovers, we know that purring is the best sound you can hear. That's why our feline chefs work hard to create delicious cat food meals that make millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each dish of wet cat food is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% taste in each bite with high quality protein and are formulated to provide 100% of your cat's daily needs

Pack size: 2.4KG

Zinc essential for a healthy skin & coat

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Recommendation Feeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Adjust the amount of food to your cat's needs. How? Visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days. 3 kg: 225 - 275 g, 4 kg: 275 - 325 g, 5 kg: 325 - 375 g 73 kcal/100 g 100 g wet food can be replaced by 18 -21 g Whiskas® dry food.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours