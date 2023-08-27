We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400g
image 1 of Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400gimage 2 of Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400gimage 3 of Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400gimage 4 of Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400gimage 5 of Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400g

Whiskas Adult Cat Food Tin Cans Farm Menu in Jelly 6x400g

4.7(46)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£7.00

£2.92/kg

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.
Our irresistible cat food jelly recipes will delight your feline friend everyday. Each recipe of cat food in jelly is made with carefully selected high-quality proteins and without artificial colors and flavors for everyday goodness.Beyond taste, each adult cat food meal contains balanced vitamins and nutrients, to ensure your little friend has absolutely everything they need to keep them healthy and happy.100% complete & balanced cat food in jelly.Adult cat food with balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract.Cat food in jelly with zinc, essential for a healthy skin & coat.We are committed to reducing our environmental impact.85% of our factories in Europe use renewable electricity and we're working to move to 100% by 2025.This cat food box is 100% recyclable & contains recyclable paper.
As cat lovers, we know that purring is the best sound you can hear. That's why our feline chefs work hard to create delicious cat food meals that make millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each dish of wet cat food is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.
Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% taste in each bite with high quality protein and are formulated to provide 100% of your cat's daily needs
Pack size: 2.4KG
Zinc essential for a healthy skin & coat

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding RecommendationFeeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Adjust the amount of food to your cat's needs. How? Visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.3 kg: 225 - 275 g, 4 kg: 275 - 325 g, 5 kg: 325 - 375 g73 kcal/100 g100 g wet food can be replaced by 18 -21 g Whiskas® dry food.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Each delicious wet cat food recipe is made with 100% taste in each bite with high quality protein and are formulated to provide 100% of your cat's daily needs
With ChickenWith TurkeyWith Poultry

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Turkey in the Chunk*), Cereals, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, *Chunk typically 40% of product

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, factory identification number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:6.7
Fat content:3.2
Inorganic matter:1.2
Crude fibre:0.20
Moisture:83.7
Calcium:0.17
Phosphorus:0.12
Vitamin B₁:31.5 mg
Vitamin D₃:250 IU
Vitamin E:21.0 mg
Taurine:650 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):0.64 mg
Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.22 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):10.9 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.2 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.8 mg
Cassia gum:2100 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Technological additives:-

View all Wet Cat Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here