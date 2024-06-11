L'Oreal Age Perfect Day Cream SPF 30 50ml

L'Oreal Age Perfect Day Crm SPF 30 50ml
Age Perfect Classic Collagen Re-tightening Day Cream with SPF 30 is a rehydrating, anti-sagging, anti-age spots cream. Enriched with Collagen AA fractions and SPF 30 for daily UV protection. The rich cream is a source of intense hydration for mature and menopausal skin. The luxurious moisturiser, enriched with Soya Peptides and UV filters, helps to firm facial contours to fight against skin sagging and to reduce the appearance of age spots. Skin feels hydrated, smoother and more comfortable.
Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
909359 06 - Ingredient Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Butyl
Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Niacinamide, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Cetyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Behenyl
Alcohol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Perlite, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Lauroyl Lysine, Acetyl
Tetrapeptide-9, Adenosine, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Palmitoyl
Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Tocopherol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Peg-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Stearoyl
Glutamate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Ci
15985 / Yellow 6, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. Z70015088/2)
Net Contents
50ml
Preparation and Usage
Apply the Retightening Cream SPF 30 daily in circularmotions on a thoroughly cleansed face, avoiding the eyecontour