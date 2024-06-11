L'Oreal Age Perfect Day Cream SPF 30 50ml

L'Oreal Age Perfect Day Cream SPF 30 50ml

4.7(145)
Write a review

£15.00

£30.00/100ml

L'Oreal Age Perfect Day Crm SPF 30 50ml
Age Perfect Classic Collagen Re-tightening Day Cream with SPF 30 is a rehydrating, anti-sagging, anti-age spots cream. Enriched with Collagen AA fractions and SPF 30 for daily UV protection. The rich cream is a source of intense hydration for mature and menopausal skin. The luxurious moisturiser, enriched with Soya Peptides and UV filters, helps to firm facial contours to fight against skin sagging and to reduce the appearance of age spots. Skin feels hydrated, smoother and more comfortable.
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

909359 06 - Ingredient Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Niacinamide, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Cetyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Behenyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Perlite, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Lauroyl Lysine, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-9, Adenosine, Calcium Pantetheine Sulfonate, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Sodium Hyaluronate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Tocopherol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Peg-100 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Ci 15985 / Yellow 6, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. Z70015088/2)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply the Retightening Cream SPF 30 daily in circularmotions on a thoroughly cleansed face, avoiding the eyecontour

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here