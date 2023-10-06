We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sharing Seafood Medley 700g (Serves 4)

Tesco Finest Sharing Seafood Medley 700g (Serves 4)

£22.00

£31.43/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack
Energy
1185kJ
284kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
18.3g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.7g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.82g

high

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 731kJ / 176kcal

Peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), smoked salmon (Salmo salar) and scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) with a lemon, chive and pink peppercorn butter, samphire and lemon slices.
A wonderful selection of large king prawns, plump scallops, Scottish smoked salmon and crisp samphire, with a lemon, chive and peppercorn butter. Arrange and serve for an impressive seafood platter this Christmas. The seafood in this dish has been responsibly sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.FRESH & ZESTY With a zesty lemon, chive and peppercorn butter
Pack size: 700G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (38%), Salmon (Fish) (22%), Scallop (Mollusc) (12%), Lemon, Chive and Pink Peppercorn Butter [Butter (Milk), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Pink Peppercorns, Cornflour, Sea Salt], Samphire, Lemon, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam, salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and scallops caught in the South-West Atlantic, using trawls.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

700g e

