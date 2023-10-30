Plenty Flexi-sized Sheets 50% Longer Kitchen Towel 2 Roll

Choose what you use with NEW Plenty Flexisheets Tubeless kitchen roll. Flexi-sized sheets that allow you to waste less and save more. 50% Longer rolls* mean more sheets per roll so you run out less often. Wettable, wringable and scrubbable. Still 40% more absorbent¹ and stays strong when wet, Plenty’s superior performance is perfect for every task around the home. With no cardboard core to recycle and less plastic** in the packaging. Plenty Flexisheets Tubeless is better for the environment. ¹ Versus next best selling brand. Based on labroatory tests February 22 *Length of roll when compared to Plenty Original **Two x Flexisheets Tubeless 1 roll packs are equal to three x Plenty Original 1 roll packs

Product Specification 1 roll 2-ply tissue. Average 250 sheets per roll. (All measurements are averages)

Pack size: 500SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x Kitchen Roll(s)