Walkers Wotsits Prawn Cocktail Flavour Corn Puffs Crisps 6 x 13.5G

Walkers Wotsits Prawn C/tail Snacks 6x13.5g

- Prawn Cocktail Wotsits are finally back! - Wotsits are crunchy, melty corn snacks - Baked not fried - No artificial colours or preservatives - Suitable for vegetarians

Are you a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth? Or maybe you live life on the edge... start off with melting and then take a bite. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy. Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.

70 kcal, 293kJ per pack Baked, not fried No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 81G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucrose)]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings.

Net Contents

6 x 13.5g ℮

Additives