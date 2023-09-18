We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Walkers Wotsits Prawn Cocktail Flavour Corn Puffs Crisps 6 x 13.5G

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains:
Energy
293kJ
70kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Walkers Wotsits Prawn C/tail Snacks 6x13.5g
- Prawn Cocktail Wotsits are finally back!- Wotsits are crunchy, melty corn snacks- Baked not fried- No artificial colours or preservatives- Suitable for vegetarians
Are you a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth? Or maybe you live life on the edge... start off with melting and then take a bite. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy.Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
Pack size: 81G
Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucrose)]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings.

Net Contents

6 x 13.5g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesContains Sweeteners

