Mam Start Pure Soothers 0-2 Month 2 Pack

MAM START PURE SOOTHERS 0-2 MTH 2 PACK Steriliser Box -77% CO2¹ ¹ Steriliser Box 3 min Disinfects in 3 minutes for up to 48 hours. Using our Steriliser Box saves up to 77%¹ of energy and CO₂. ¹Global product Carbon Footprint study, Austria 2017, conducted by denkstatt.

Made from bio-renewable material* BPA** BPS free **BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS. 1 Button & Shield*: - Made from naturally safe, durable and bio-renewable material - Skin-friendly thanks to big air holes & unique MAM dimples on the inside. 2 MAM teat: - Orthodontic & jaw-friendly for a healthy oral development - Designed with dentists 94% Teat Acceptance² Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar. MAM Soothers are the result of our close collaboration with paediatricians, dentists and orthodontists. Comfortable for babies, reassuring for parents and with a familiar teat feeling. The special teat and shield design ensure a perfect fit and skin friendly shape. Proven effectiveness: market research confirms that 94% of babies accept the MAM SkinSoft™ Silicone. (²Market research 2010-2022, tested with 1,541 babies).

Available in 3 sizes - to ensure safety and comfort for all ages. 0-2m 2-6m 6-16m 16+m

The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 1400. Patent number: RCD 574504, GB 2402347 FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging, FSC™ C158705

Silicone Extra small & light Orthodontic Developed with medical experts 2019 Product Safety Award Special Mention - European Commission Awarded by the European Union

Preparation and Usage

Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use. Instructions for use: - Before first use boil water for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for a further 5 minutes before giving it to the baby. - During cleaning a small amount of water may enter the teat. This can be expelled by squeezing the teat. This is to ensure hygiene. - Clean before each use. Sterilising methods: steam sterilising (electric or microwave), immersing in a liquid sterilising solution, all according to manufacturer's instructions, or boiling in water for at least 5 minutes. - Do not use aggressive cleaning agents. - Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication. This can cause tooth decay. - To ensure safety and hygiene replace the soother every 1-2 months. - Do not worry if the soother becomes lodged in the mouth. It can not be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove as gently as possible. - It is common that some newborns need to familiarise themselves with a soother before happily sucking on it. Therefore, don't hesitate to offer the soother to your baby a few times when introducing it. - MAM recommends giving up soother usage at 3 years of age. MAM Microwave Steriliser & Carry Box For 2 soothers - just add water, insert soother and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soothers kept in unopened box stay disinfected for up to 48 hours. Steriliser Box: Instructions for use: - Remove tamper-proof closure and any stickers from the box. - Wash soothers and box with mild soapy water and then rinse with clear water before use. This is to ensure hygiene. - When using the self-sterilising method, please ensure the soother, box and microwave (including the waveguide-cover and turntable) are completely clean and free from dirt, food residue, fat or oil splashes. If not, this could lead to the product or box melting and the microwave sparking or the waveguide cover burning! - First, hold box and fill to the mark with 25 ml of water (Fig. A). - Next, place soother(s) in the box with the teat facing down (Fig. B). - Close box and heat in the microwave at 750 - 1000 watts. - Set the microwave timer according to the number of boxes being simultaneously sterilised. Number of Double Boxes 1, 2, 3 Recommended sterilising time in minutes 3, 7, 9 - Follow the user manual of your microwave. Don't put the steriliser box at the center of the turntable. Don't leave your microwave unattended during sterilising process! Stop the microwaving-process immediately if whole water is vaporised. - Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes. - Open microwave. Caution! The box, water and soothers may still be very hot after the 5 minute cooling period! - After microwave sterilising, soothers kept in the closed box will remain disinfected for up to 48 hours. - For immediate use open box and drain remaining water. Leave soothers to dry in slightly open box. - Check the temperature of the soothers before use! - Improper water level, power level or time setting can damage the microwave, soothers and box and result in poor disinfection! - For use only with MAM Soothers! - Allow the box and the microwave to cool down before further microwaving to prevent damage on the box. Recommended cooling time: at least 30 minutes. Disinfected in 3 minutes - for up to 48 hours.

0 Months

2 Months