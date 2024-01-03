Jvc Tinyphones Yellow Wireless Headphones

This ensures the best and most comfortable fit to the child's head. The headband is both flexible and durable even when pulled by kids.

The HA-KD10W wireless headphones are perfect for kids online learning, allowing them to move around freely without distracting wires. The Active Volume Limiter reduces sound pressure levels to 85dB* to protect kid's ears from loud sound. Music can be enjoyed with the sound level and quality that is safe for children's emotional development. Tinyphones are lightweight with soft earpads and includes a built-in 16 hour rechargeable battery, perfect for long periods of use. The headband fit is adjustable with a 7-step memory.

