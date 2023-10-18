Palmer's Natural Bronze Tanning Moisturiser 400Ml

Palmer's Natural Brnze Tanning Mst 400ml

Made with Natural Vitamin E (Tocopherol). This creamy, moisturizing lotion, with a special combination of pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, is the perfect way to keep your skin beautiful and healthy with a natural-looking glow. With just a touch of self tanner, Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze creates a delicate, sun-kissed, summer glow all year long. Gradually build a subtle tan within a few days, while deeply moisturizing your skin. From fair to medium to dark, control the intensity of your skin tone year round with Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze.

Palmer's is against animal testing. Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.

With vitamin E Gradual Tanning Moisturizer Builds & Maintains a Natural Looking Tan For All Skin Tones 24 Hour Moisture Made with natural cocoa butter

Pack size: 400ML

Water (Aqua), Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Bentonite, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Phenoxyethanol, Lanolin Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Yellow 5 (CI19140), Orange 4 (CI15510), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate

400ml ℮

