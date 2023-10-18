We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Palmer's Natural Bronze Tanning Moisturiser 400Ml

Palmer's Natural Bronze Tanning Moisturiser 400Ml

£8.00

£2.00/100ml

Palmer's Natural Brnze Tanning Mst 400ml
Made with Natural Vitamin E (Tocopherol).This creamy, moisturizing lotion, with a special combination of pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, is the perfect way to keep your skin beautiful and healthy with a natural-looking glow. With just a touch of self tanner, Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze creates a delicate, sun-kissed, summer glow all year long. Gradually build a subtle tan within a few days, while deeply moisturizing your skin. From fair to medium to dark, control the intensity of your skin tone year round with Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze.
Palmer's is against animal testing.Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.
© 2016 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
With vitamin EGradual Tanning MoisturizerBuilds & Maintains a Natural Looking TanFor All Skin Tones24 Hour MoistureMade with natural cocoa butter
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Bentonite, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Phenoxyethanol, Lanolin Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Yellow 5 (CI19140), Orange 4 (CI15510), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: For best results, apply evenly once daily or as often as necessary to achieve the desired level of color. Wash hands after use.

