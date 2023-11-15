Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Colour 3.62 Burgundy Garnet Permanent Hair Dye

G/NUTRIS ULT COL Burgundy Garnet PRMT Hair Dye

Colour Boost Technology takes your colour to the next level by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the fibre 8 weeks long-lasting intense colour* 3x shinier** and stronger*** At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Discover our new double tone Nutrisse Ultra Color collection, a vibrant combination of red and pink hues that result in a bold, double faceted colour. This unique intense permanent colour nourishes while colouring revealing 8 weeks intense colour* even on dark hair & 3x shinier** and stronger*** hair. The colour boost technology takes your colour to the next level by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the fibre while the 5 oils conditioner nourishes and restores the hair's visible beauty. Hair is healthy looking, silky and soft to the touch. Not recommended on 100% grey or bleached hair. ***Instrumental test after using conditioner *consumer test **instrumental test

Vibrant combination of red and pink hues that result in a bold, double faceted colour 5 oils conditioner that nourishes & restores revealing the hair's visible beauty

Ingredients

1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C201679/1), 1238538 E - After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract / Rosemary Leaf Extract, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance(F.I.L. C249244/1), 1269373 A - Colourant Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Ethanolamine, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-O-Cresol, M-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Ammonium Thiolactate, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract / Rosemary Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. Z70014236/2)

Preparation and Usage