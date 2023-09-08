We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490ml
image 1 of Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490mlimage 2 of Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490mlimage 3 of Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490mlimage 4 of Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490mlimage 5 of Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490ml

Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490ml

4.8(200)
Write a review

£4.75

£1.91/litre

Comfort Pure Sensitive Skin Fabric Conditioner 83 Washes 2490ml
Add a little love to your laundry with Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner, our no. 1 fabric conditioner for sensitive skin*. This fabric softener is gentle next to sensitive skin and helps to smooth the fibres in your clothes, leaving them lovely and soft. Specially formulated to be suitable for those with sensitive skin, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. It has also been developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, meaning its gentle formula is suitable for the whole family. To use, dose straight into your washing machine drawer next to your favourite detergent (we recommend Persil Non Bio liquid, powder or capsules). Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash hands after use. You do not need to dilute. Select your wash setting, then let your machine take care of the rest. Use Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner in every wash to help fabric fibres stay smooth, leave a delicate, long-lasting fragrance on your clothes and make your laundry less wrinkled and much easier to iron. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. #LongLiveClothes *Our best-selling sensitive fabric conditioner variant, Nielsen MAT w/e 12/08/23
Comfort Pure is our no. 1 fabric conditioner for sensitive skin* and this large bottle lasts for 83 washes in totalThis fabric softener is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and gentle next to sensitive skinComfort’s skincare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, so you can rest assured that this fabric conditioner will not cause irritationThis gentle yet effective fabric softener helps to smooth the fibres in your clothes and keep them softComfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is suitable for the whole familyAdd this gentle fabric conditioner to your wash, along with Persil Non Bio laundry detergent to leave your clothes fresh, soft and with a delicate, long-lasting fragrance
Pack size: 2490ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic Surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2.49 ℮

View all Fabric Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here